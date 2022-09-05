“Psy-Ops” - A homemade song video by "Real Jon"

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We are victims of an elaborate system of psychological operations. These have grown over decades from long-term cabal planning of their agenda of depopulation and mind-control unto ultimate technological tyranny. If we spread awareness of the psy-ops modalities we may yet be able to stop the process.
- A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
- Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.)
- Also see the "Psy-Ops" Yeswise Insights" presentation at: https://www.brighteon.com/2fb7b2cd-70ce-4674-86f8-a8c161fd12e3