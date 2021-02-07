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QuackityHQ - YouTube Censorship In A Nutshell [hd 720p]
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11 views • February 07, 2021
This video from Quackity perfectly describes the continued devolution of YouTube ever since Susan Wojcicki took over as CEO.
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4IjdI6IOx8
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nodhVifFsAeo/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1205026466288734208?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Mirror: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/art/Quackity-YouTube-In-A-Nutshell-hd-720p-825164407
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/QuackityHQ---YouTube-Censorship-In-A-Nutshell--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdmyan-quackityhq-youtube-censorship-in-a-nutshell-hd-720p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/hjggdrB
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/2f4ff2bf-f7e2-44b3-b3d5-9bcdcfd68c25
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/1iipGbNqhHSfheP
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4IjdI6IOx8
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nodhVifFsAeo/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1205026466288734208?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Mirror: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/art/Quackity-YouTube-In-A-Nutshell-hd-720p-825164407
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/QuackityHQ---YouTube-Censorship-In-A-Nutshell--hd-720p-:a?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/vdmyan-quackityhq-youtube-censorship-in-a-nutshell-hd-720p.html
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/hjggdrB
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/2f4ff2bf-f7e2-44b3-b3d5-9bcdcfd68c25
UGEtube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/1iipGbNqhHSfheP
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