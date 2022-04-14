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A Fountain Of Truth With Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer (Full) [02.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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74 views • April 14, 2022
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)

- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?

Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D

https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299

Dr. Tom Cowan: A Conversation with Dr. Amandha Vollmer [07.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5DoWBNs6zPx/

The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/

The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)

Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Thomas Cowan: Has COVID-19 Ever Been Isolated? [Jan 14th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EmXmaXucSJqo/

Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/

What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/

Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/

Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/

What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/

Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/

Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/

Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
A quick video that might help wake up some people.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/

What's Up Canada?
Published March 2, 2022
1,102 Views
https://rumble.com/vwaah0-a-fountain-of-truth-with-dr-amandha-dawn-vollmer.html
https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Keywords
satanismfascismpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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