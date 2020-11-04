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A Fake News Election: Why Steve Deace Believes the 2020 Election Could Result in Civil War
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142 views • November 04, 2020
A Fake News Election: Why Steve Deace Believes the 2020 Election Could Result in Civil War. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/2eec9cac-266c-4810-9b7f-3ee5c6067b45
BlazeTV host Steve Deace is fired up about what he calls a “fake election,” brought to you by the far-left part of fake news, fake Russian collusion, fake COVID projections and more. Deace says he believes we’re watching the beginning stages of a political coup, and that we’re in the midst of phase three: “blue state chicanery.” And, he explains why a stolen election could bring our nation to Civil War — something he believes the Democrat Party craves. Published on Nov 4, 2020
BlazeTV host Steve Deace is fired up about what he calls a “fake election,” brought to you by the far-left part of fake news, fake Russian collusion, fake COVID projections and more. Deace says he believes we’re watching the beginning stages of a political coup, and that we’re in the midst of phase three: “blue state chicanery.” And, he explains why a stolen election could bring our nation to Civil War — something he believes the Democrat Party craves. Published on Nov 4, 2020
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