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TruNews Presents New World Tech Week: New Tech Order Part 2
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74 views • March 08, 2022
Humanizing technology into everyday life will open new avenues for industries and consumers to embrace change. A new future is on the horizon – one that’s different from what the world expected but led by technology. Today is Part 2 of our two-part Godcast on the New Tech Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/8/22
Watch New Tech Order Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/679891e4-c4ad-4756-b116-1b28bc1bd4b4
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/8/22
Watch New Tech Order Part 1 - https://www.brighteon.com/679891e4-c4ad-4756-b116-1b28bc1bd4b4
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