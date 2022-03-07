© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews Presents New World Tech Week: New Tech Order Part 1
Follow
1
Share
Report
55 views • March 07, 2022
2021 saw every leader become a tech leader as every industry went digital in some capacity. Now, with next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and the metaverse creating new and innovative ways to connect, inform, and entertain, it’s vital they are also used to tackle global issues on climate and the digital divide.
Today is Part 1 of our two-part Godcast on the New Tech Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/7/22
Today is Part 1 of our two-part Godcast on the New Tech Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/7/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.