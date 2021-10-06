Agenda 21, NWO and the Great Reset will all fail

1. Big Pharma Worked with UN to Develop and Release COVID-19 Ahead of Great Reset They are shamefully open about it and bragging.2. The Supreme Court has not issued any rulings regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines. Kennedy, a lawyer who has advocated against vaccines, called articles sharing the claim “misinformation.” He said he has been involved in dozens of lawsuits regarding vaccine safety, but none of them have reached the Supreme Court.3. Pro-Vax Vice News puts out another COVID-19 DIS-information video on YouTube and calls it truth. Then the comments come, and there isn't one pro CLO2 comment among them. A friend of mine put up 4 and they were all immediately taken down - don't want any truth confusing anyone, do we?4. After banning doctors, politicians, researchers, and anyone passionate enough to present the truth. Youtube has now banned any Covid Vaccine videos that don't succumb o the narrative. Including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who they claim are partially responsible for the skepticism contributing to slowing vaccination rates across the country.5. UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. Now its agenda 2030 and the Great Reset