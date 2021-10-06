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AGENDA 21 NAZI UNITED NATIONS ROYAL PLAN TO KILL 90% OF AMERICANS AND THE WORLD
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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380 views • October 06, 2021
UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL.----Rosa Koire

REMEMBER: AGENDA 2030 IS AGENDA 21. THE AGENDA FOR THE 21ST CENTURY (AGENDA 21) IS A ONE HUNDRED YEAR PLAN. AGENDA 2030 IS A MILESTONE YEAR, OBVIOUSLY 30 YEARS IN. DON'T BE FOOLED INTO DISREGARDING UN AGENDA 21 AS 'OUTDATED' OR UPDATED BY AGENDA 2030. THIS IS A MANIPULATION DESIGNED TO BURY ALL OF THE OBJECTIONS AND ACTIVISM AGAINST AGENDA 21.

Have you wondered where these terms 'sustainability' and 'smart growth' and 'high density urban mixed use development' came from? Doesn't it seem like about 10 years ago you'd never heard of them and now everything seems to include these concepts? Is that just a coincidence? That every town and county and state and nation in the world would be changing their land use/planning codes and government policies to align themselves with...what?

Links:
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/ok-so-what-is-agenda-21-and-why-should-i-care-part-1.html
Keywords
unagenda 21agenda 2030great reset
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