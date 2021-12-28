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THE BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION VACCINATIONS THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. AFRICA INDIA COLUMBIA - ETC ETC
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20 views • December 28, 2021
DC COPS ARE COWARDS AND CORPORATION MEN https://www.brighteon.com/7050b72d-8cb8-4e49-8217-45735b449f96
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BILL ADMITS YOUR DNA WILL BE CHANGED IF UR JABBED! -https://www.brighteon.com/173a0b60-4317-459a-82ae-e041ba96e5bc
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