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Anarcho-Monarchy: Your Property is Your Kingdom
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30 views • June 21, 2021
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If government services were transacted exclusively in the free market, we would be living under an umbrella system of anarcho-capitalism.
Under such a free market for governance, we would see many different types of societies emerge, and one may be anarcho-monarchism. That is an extreme form of private property, where by owning land, you become the exclusive sovereign over that land. You own it, you set the rules.
In this video, I explain how that would work.
Read the article here: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/anarcho-monarchi…-a-king-or-queen/
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https://www.brighteon.com/2ddccb1c-ae6d-4ca4-ba03-b041a3506fbf
Election Maps Prove We Need City States and Beer
https://youtu.be/rPvJ5FpAo1E
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
If government services were transacted exclusively in the free market, we would be living under an umbrella system of anarcho-capitalism.
Under such a free market for governance, we would see many different types of societies emerge, and one may be anarcho-monarchism. That is an extreme form of private property, where by owning land, you become the exclusive sovereign over that land. You own it, you set the rules.
In this video, I explain how that would work.
Read the article here: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/anarcho-monarchi…-a-king-or-queen/
Don't forgot to subscribe on at least one other platform in case YouTube excommunicates me:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5w5pEG84b9Rw/
Odysee/ LBRY: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@joejarvis:4
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