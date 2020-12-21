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BETTER TO HAVE A 1000 ENEMIES OUTSIDE THE CASTLE WALLS THAN ONE WITHIN
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44 views • December 21, 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/80420786-29a7-4987-9e7a-dfe6d3b12ef2
KNOW YOUR ENEMIES
THEY CALL YOU ANTI SEMITE FOR THEY CANNOT CALL YOU A LIAR.
BIGGEST MASS MUREDERS IN HUMAN HISTORY HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JEWS:
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
MOSSAD CONTROL UK POLICE FORCES
https://www.brighteon.com/21f89272-9f43-404a-a06b-de45de9304fe
ADOLF KNEW
https://www.brighteon.com/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
MAD BOJO PLANNING TO GET SOMEONE WHACKED
https://www.brighteon.com/2e040753-9ee9-4409-834a-e38a022db714
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
Mike Freeman.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
KNOW YOUR ENEMIES
THEY CALL YOU ANTI SEMITE FOR THEY CANNOT CALL YOU A LIAR.
BIGGEST MASS MUREDERS IN HUMAN HISTORY HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JEWS:
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
MOSSAD CONTROL UK POLICE FORCES
https://www.brighteon.com/21f89272-9f43-404a-a06b-de45de9304fe
ADOLF KNEW
https://www.brighteon.com/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
MAD BOJO PLANNING TO GET SOMEONE WHACKED
https://www.brighteon.com/2e040753-9ee9-4409-834a-e38a022db714
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
Mike Freeman.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
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