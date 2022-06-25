Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Medical Marijuana Con (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.16.19)

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Dr Daniels shares the latest info on your Doctor and Medical Marijuana. It is not what you think. Tune in. Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Lyme Disease - Plaque or Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/223f9f40-391a-4cc7-bad4-f78ca59f7580
Lyme Disease, Plague Or Hoax BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/a2bf6727-b620-43cc-b65f-6ef9ed9ebf96
The Crucial Facts of Health - Life Saving Info on Lyme, Arthritis, HIV, Parasites, Birth and More - Dr Jennifer Daniels - Interviewed by Clive De Carle - https://www.brighteon.com/ed91367b-c2f2-4972-a7e4-9190b1c3525c