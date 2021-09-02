Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Lyme Disease, Plague Or Hoax BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.02.14)

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What is a Lyme test, how accurate is it really? What is Lyme Disease?? How is it spread?? What is the real cause?? What does it take to cure you?? What about antibiotics?? Dr. Jennifer Daniels shares her experiences and successes with Lyme Disease.
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Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/