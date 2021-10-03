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Climate lockdown, graphene oxide and 666
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461 views • October 03, 2021
1. Climate LOCKDOWNS ARE NEXT! - Martial Law & The END Of Human Sovereignty
https://www.brighteon.com/2a4dc8e2-4611-428d-b006-e9c29021e7f1
2. GRAPHENE OXIDE IN ALL VAC. JABS, COMBINED WITH 5G WILL RESULT IN MIND CONTROL. TURNS VAXXED INTO ZOMBIES. LITERALLY TURNING PEOPLE INTO WALKING DEAD.
https://www.brighteon.com/de85e74b-50b4-499c-b27e-dc1951708de6
3. Trump doesnt want to answer questions about vaccine passport and boosters.
https://www.brighteon.com/dde47377-ab2b-46bc-9492-cbbe53014cec
4. Funny how he said 6 minutes 6 days or 6 weeks they love their 666. The number of the beast. Do you think its a coincident?
https://www.brighteon.com/96b4f828-7714-41c9-bd88-df515e7927fa
5. In ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg interview British funeral director John O’Looney. O’Looney’s behind the scenes eyewitness perspective of the fake COVID “pandemic” is absolutely fascinating and horrifying.
https://www.brighteon.com/00ebca21-167b-4ce0-b81d-00ac23758823
https://www.brighteon.com/2a4dc8e2-4611-428d-b006-e9c29021e7f1
2. GRAPHENE OXIDE IN ALL VAC. JABS, COMBINED WITH 5G WILL RESULT IN MIND CONTROL. TURNS VAXXED INTO ZOMBIES. LITERALLY TURNING PEOPLE INTO WALKING DEAD.
https://www.brighteon.com/de85e74b-50b4-499c-b27e-dc1951708de6
3. Trump doesnt want to answer questions about vaccine passport and boosters.
https://www.brighteon.com/dde47377-ab2b-46bc-9492-cbbe53014cec
4. Funny how he said 6 minutes 6 days or 6 weeks they love their 666. The number of the beast. Do you think its a coincident?
https://www.brighteon.com/96b4f828-7714-41c9-bd88-df515e7927fa
5. In ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg interview British funeral director John O’Looney. O’Looney’s behind the scenes eyewitness perspective of the fake COVID “pandemic” is absolutely fascinating and horrifying.
https://www.brighteon.com/00ebca21-167b-4ce0-b81d-00ac23758823
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