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Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich interviews British Undertaker John O’Looney
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798 views • October 02, 2021
(Oct 1, 2021)In ‘Session 72’ of the Corona Investigative Committee German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg interview British funeral director John O’Looney. O’Looney’s behind the scenes eyewitness perspective of the fake COVID “pandemic” is absolutely fascinating and horrifying.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
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