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Maidan Massacre [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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168 views • March 25, 2022
First documentary in series of "Ukraine on Fire" produced by Igor Lopatonok and directed by John Back Hoffman

The massacre of almost 50 Maidan protesters on February 20, 2014 was a turning point
in Ukrainian politics and a tipping point in the conflict between the West and Russia over
Ukraine. This mass killing of the protesters and the mass shooting of the police that preceded it led to the overthrow of the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych and gave a start to a civil war in Donbas in Eastern Ukraine, Russian military intervention in Crimea and Donbas, and an international conflict between the West and Russia over Ukraine. A conclusion promoted by the post-Yanukovych governments and the media in Ukraine that the massacre was perpetrated by government snipers and special police units on a Yanukovych order has been nearly universally accepted by the Western governments, the media, and many scholars. The Ukrainian government investigation identified members of the special company of Berkut as responsible
for killings of the absolute majority of the protesters, but did not release any evidence in support,with the exception of videos of the massacre.

The question is which side organized the “snipers’ massacre.”???

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Igor Lopatonok
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3153020/

John Back Hoffman
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1385465/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4052016/

https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTreePictures

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RELATED:

Ukraine On Fire (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/51992f4f-68b6-419b-bb0f-61d9774b887b

Revealing Ukraine (2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/6f973bb1-1a52-491f-8d22-fe68bd83c43a

The Everlasting Present - Ukraine: 30 Years of InDependence
https://www.brighteon.com/3b6f94c7-b7ff-4554-9aa6-abe2087f0aa6

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Keywords
freedomlibertycorruptionmoviegodchristjesusproverbslifehistorynwonew world ordertreasure mapcabalwwg1wgaukrainedrain the swampdocumentarykeystonegreat resetmaidan massacreigor lopatonok5thdleapfrog5thcolumn
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