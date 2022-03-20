© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Everlasting Present - Ukraine: 30 Years of InDependence [MIRROR]
Follow
2
Share
Report
207 views • March 20, 2022
RELATED:
Ukraine On Fire (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/51992f4f-68b6-419b-bb0f-61d9774b887b
Revealing Ukraine (2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/6f973bb1-1a52-491f-8d22-fe68bd83c43a
STARRING
Andrii Derkach
https://imdb.com/name/nm13055719/
Rudy Giuliani
https://imdb.com/name/nm0321320/
Renat Kuzmin
https://imdb.com/name/nm13055720/
WRITER
Jeff Gatson
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10850210
DIRECTOR
Igor Lopatonok
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3153020/
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt15745168
-----------------
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
Ukraine On Fire (2016)
https://www.brighteon.com/51992f4f-68b6-419b-bb0f-61d9774b887b
Revealing Ukraine (2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/6f973bb1-1a52-491f-8d22-fe68bd83c43a
STARRING
Andrii Derkach
https://imdb.com/name/nm13055719/
Rudy Giuliani
https://imdb.com/name/nm0321320/
Renat Kuzmin
https://imdb.com/name/nm13055720/
WRITER
Jeff Gatson
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10850210
DIRECTOR
Igor Lopatonok
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3153020/
https://m.imdb.com/title/tt15745168
-----------------
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.