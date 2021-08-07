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PSEC - 2021 - Kekistani Geographic - Dancing With Geese | 432hz [hd 720p]
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50 views • August 07, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Kekistani Geographic - Dancing With Geese" -- Dave Kelso and Walter Kelso are at Shiller Pond in the Shiller Woods. Having fun with tons of geese, interacting with some ducks and attempting to catch turtles! Of course being a hybrid episode for both Paradigm Shift an Educational Comedy and Pondscape equally, you can expect the usual PSEC-a-fication of things that you would find in any other PSEC episode, but do not find as much of in a typical Pondscape episode.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Cloud Tigerz, MrWeebl, The Living Tombstone, TomSka
Hashtags: #geese #turtles #ducks #chicagoland #woods
Metatags Space Separated: geese turtles ducks chicagoland woods
Metatags Comma Separated: geese, turtles, ducks, chicagoland, woods
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GJzDk7VoRma5/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1270847437153505284?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Kekistani-Geographic---Dancing-With-Geese---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkugp0-psec-2021-kekistani-geographic-dancing-with-geese-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lPERcRq
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2d3046a7-1be8-42bd-904f-7f6149062718
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/e3gmMBawqz5E6nf
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=0c901399c122223875c23ac5ed8a7e26436814c643fb4bde3c3afe5b1725a55d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/35311_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Cloud Tigerz, MrWeebl, The Living Tombstone, TomSka
Hashtags: #geese #turtles #ducks #chicagoland #woods
Metatags Space Separated: geese turtles ducks chicagoland woods
Metatags Comma Separated: geese, turtles, ducks, chicagoland, woods
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GJzDk7VoRma5/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1270847437153505284?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Kekistani-Geographic---Dancing-With-Geese---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkugp0-psec-2021-kekistani-geographic-dancing-with-geese-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lPERcRq
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2d3046a7-1be8-42bd-904f-7f6149062718
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/e3gmMBawqz5E6nf
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=0c901399c122223875c23ac5ed8a7e26436814c643fb4bde3c3afe5b1725a55d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/35311_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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