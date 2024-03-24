P.4 How to TRANSCEND SPACE AND TIME in an instant: ’MAGICAL’ power in all of us (spoiler alert: FOCUS LOVE ON SOMEONE) MVI_9095

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0a365d70-28b8-4d63-87df-e4183690113c
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/352549c1-6ebc-4541-a914-e5d297ade9f8
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c4cfb761-ca98-4e23-8750-84cc5a15a96e
We are blessed with an ability to transcend the physical vault of space, the confines of second after second flow of time, and be transported to Paradisiacal levels of experience: simply bestow, project, bathe, flood, anyone with the highest love that we can achieve at the moment. LOVE IS THE DESIRE FOR GOOD FOR ANOTHER, the greatest desire of all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.