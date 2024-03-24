Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.4 How to TRANSCEND SPACE AND TIME in an instant: ’MAGICAL’ power in all of us (spoiler alert: FOCUS LOVE ON SOMEONE) MVI_9095
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
252 Subscribers
Shop now
25 views
Published 19 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0a365d70-28b8-4d63-87df-e4183690113c

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/352549c1-6ebc-4541-a914-e5d297ade9f8

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c4cfb761-ca98-4e23-8750-84cc5a15a96e

We are blessed with an ability to transcend the physical vault of space, the confines of second after second flow of time, and be transported to Paradisiacal levels of experience: simply bestow, project, bathe, flood, anyone with the highest love that we can achieve at the moment. LOVE IS THE DESIRE FOR GOOD FOR ANOTHER, the greatest desire of all.


Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioninsanitypainsufferinghateservicejoypsychopathsenlightenmentelevationtranscendenceiniquityblissmiserysublimationeternalisationpartnership with godsoul of survival valuemoral agency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket