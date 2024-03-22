P.2 How to TRANSCEND SPACE AND TIME in an instant: ’MAGICAL’ power in all of us (spoiler alert: FOCUS LOVE ON SOMEONE) MVI_9071-2merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0a365d70-28b8-4d63-87df-e4183690113c

We are blessed with an ability to transcend the physical vault of space, the confines of second after second flow of time, and be transported to Paradisiacal levels of experience: simply bestow, project, bathe, flood, anyone with the highest love that we can achieve at the moment. LOVE IS THE DESIRE FOR GOOD FOR ANOTHER, the greatest desire of all.



