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162) TRAILER - Covmentary 2: Claire Edwards with Olle Johansson
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106 views • May 24, 2021
Full video - 161) Covmentary: Claire Edwards with Olle Johansson
https://www.brighteon.com/d35b18a7-da4d-4ae7-a54c-36246347a96b
Claire Edwards and Olle Johansson discuss the dangers of wireless technology, including 5G, and how "Covid" is a product of exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR). They discuss how each of them came to be concerned about EMR and became active in campaigning; how they met; Claire’s UN situation; Olle’s research; the uninsurability of wireless technology; EMR’s classification in 2011 as a Group 2B carcinogen; the history of exponentially increasing exposure to EMR and the consequences for human health, insects and nature; military involvement in EMR research to develop weapons; the growing evidence for the EMR-“Covid” connection; and the pushback from doctors and lawyers.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
https://www.brighteon.com/d35b18a7-da4d-4ae7-a54c-36246347a96b
Claire Edwards and Olle Johansson discuss the dangers of wireless technology, including 5G, and how "Covid" is a product of exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR). They discuss how each of them came to be concerned about EMR and became active in campaigning; how they met; Claire’s UN situation; Olle’s research; the uninsurability of wireless technology; EMR’s classification in 2011 as a Group 2B carcinogen; the history of exponentially increasing exposure to EMR and the consequences for human health, insects and nature; military involvement in EMR research to develop weapons; the growing evidence for the EMR-“Covid” connection; and the pushback from doctors and lawyers.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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