Revelation 8:13 WOE, WOE, WOE, TO THE INHABITERS OF THE EARTH

Revelation 8:13And I beheld, and heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, Woe, woe, woe, to the inhabiters of the earth by reason of the other voices of the trumpet of the three angels, which are yet to sound!Previously in Revelation 8:12 the fourth Angel sounded the Trumpet. Just after that, the Angel in the above verse gave the very gloomy warning. Some readers may think this is a warning for the whole planet Earth, be assured this is not at all the case. "The Earth" is a common symbolic Term used through out the Bible, which means "the Land of Israel". Make sure to read the Study below, there you will discover Scriptures revealing the meaning of the Symbolism of "the Sea" (Gentiles, Nations) which is the opposite of the meaning of "the Earth".Symbolism of the Sea and of the EarthAfter the fifth Angel Sounded the Trumpet, it can be read the following Verse:Revelation 9:12One woe is past; and, behold, there come two woes more hereafter.It is clearly understood that the Woe of the fifth Trumpet is past and two more woes are coming thereafter since in Revelation there are only seven Trumpets. So until now there is no ambiguity, everything is straight forward and clearly stated. Then, the Sixth Angel Sounded:Revelation 9:13 And the sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God,14 Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates.15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.After the Sixth Angel sounded the Trumpet, four Angels of Death and Destruction are released against the Land of Israel! Considering all the Damages and Calamities these Angels can cause, this is without any doubt a great Woe. As it was foretold in the Book of Revelation, in 70 AD the Temple was destroyed, Jerusalem and many Cities of Israel fell. 1.1 Million people died of Starvation, Pestilence or were killed by the Sword, Arrows, and huge Catapults' Stones of the Roman Army, during the Siege and Fall of Jerusalem.Now comes the most complicated part of this Study. Just after the four Angels were released, in the same chapter 9 there are five additional verses (just be mindful of the possibility that they may not be related to the Sixth Trumpet). Then comes Revelation Chapter 10, this whole Chapter has nothing to do with the Sixth Trumpet. We also find the Chapter 11 about the Prophecy of the Two Witnesses. Then we finally come to these 3 verses that are pasted below (pay special attention to the wording of the last verse):Revelation 11:12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.13 And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of the city fell, and in the earthquake were slain of men seven thousand: and the remnant were affrighted, and gave glory to the God of heaven.14 The second woe is past; and, behold, the third woe cometh quickly.Remember we left off after the Sixth Trumpet sounded and the four Angels were released, then more verses from Chapter 9, the complete Chapter 10 and part of Chapter 11 were inserted from this point forward. Then came these 3 verses where we can read: "The second Woe is Past".Now stop, this is extremely important. Take a deep Breath, think and answer these questions:Do you consider the release of the four angels when the Sixth Angel sounded the Trumpet to be the second Woe? Or, do you consider "the Earthquake" with "the tenth part" of the City falling to be the Second Woe?You will understand now why it is so very important that you answer correctly these questions. If the release of the four Angels is the Second Woe. Then the fall of "the tenth part" of the City is the third Woe and "cometh quickly" after the seventh Trumpet is sounded. This also will completely isolate and dissociate the fall of "the tenth part" of the City from the Prophecy of the Two Witnesses and will include this Event as part of the Seventh Trumpet.For more insights about the three Woes, make sure to read this very important study:The seventh Trumpet and the End of the World