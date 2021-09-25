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PSEC - 2021 - A Dire Warning To The Australian Police | 432hz [hd 720p]
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340 views • September 25, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - A Dire Warning To The Australian Police" -- In as light hearted of a way as humanly possible, Dave Kelso provides an important warning message for police in Australia. Though Dave highly doubts any cop in Australia will bother watching this, there is at least a small possibility that it could maybe happen.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Dennis Johansson, Twisted Sister, Spacebusters, Misc
Hashtags: #treason #domesticterrorism #police #genocide #australia
Metatags Space Separated: treason domesticterrorism police genocide australia
Metatags Comma Separated: treason, domesticterrorism, police, genocide, australia
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYo3eoIkyNvT/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1288419729186230273?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---A-Dire-Warning-To-The-Australian-Police---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmy1zj-psec-2021-a-dire-warning-to-the-australian-police-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h4cABXc
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2b918478-0acc-4da1-98e6-946fac71f495
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/1UQsM5hojnfCaYL
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=bffd1e59208d111bfaec31a76c96b05a14938c9197f873abb561719cb075973a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/420/psec-2021-a-dire-warning-to-the-australian-police-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/45791_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Dennis Johansson, Twisted Sister, Spacebusters, Misc
Hashtags: #treason #domesticterrorism #police #genocide #australia
Metatags Space Separated: treason domesticterrorism police genocide australia
Metatags Comma Separated: treason, domesticterrorism, police, genocide, australia
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aYo3eoIkyNvT/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1288419729186230273?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---A-Dire-Warning-To-The-Australian-Police---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vmy1zj-psec-2021-a-dire-warning-to-the-australian-police-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h4cABXc
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2b918478-0acc-4da1-98e6-946fac71f495
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/1UQsM5hojnfCaYL
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=bffd1e59208d111bfaec31a76c96b05a14938c9197f873abb561719cb075973a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/420/psec-2021-a-dire-warning-to-the-australian-police-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/45791_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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