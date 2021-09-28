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IS THE MICROCHIP THE MARK OF THE BEAST?
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
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211 views • September 28, 2021
Greetings Brothers and Sisters in Christ.

The reason I made this video "Is the Microchip the Mark of the Beast?", is because the Lord has put it on my heart to address widespread misconceptions that the mark of the beast will be the anticipated microchip on the right hand or forehead.  I will explain further why this is not just a misconception but a dangerous misconception.

This is a long video. Stay with me, you won’t regret watching it until the end. Blessings to each and every one of you, my Brothers and Sisters in Christ!

Here are links to researchers, doctors and people who love God, many who have put their reputations and livelihoods on the line to bring you the truth. In their various areas of expertise, they expand on the issues I covered in this video.

Gary Wayne videos – Genesis 6 Conspiracy & Nephilim
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTsmsBGiQPT_QA2772PTKGw/videos

Anthony and Kathleen Patch – Medical Research from a Christian perspective
The Vaccine is the Mark of the Beast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O3FYPdiGkv3C/
https://www.anthonypatch.com/contact

A Servant’s Heart – Visions from God
https://youtu.be/HGZHdTTxD-U

Zen Garcia
https://youtu.be/G0HThwxfK7M

Bank Oyebade – For Christians who took the mark and regret it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPffSectVAQ&;list=PLQaXhXUBApKHDjCDCt5rt3btFtD6aajbR&index=9&t=1226s

Sherri Tenpenny – The Satanic Goal behind the COVID pandemic
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/satanic-goal-behind-covid-plandemic

Dr. Peter McCullough
https://rumble.com/vhwwbf-doctor-sounds-the-alarm-on-covid-jabs.html

Dr. Luc Montagnier (COVID vaccine is creating variants)
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/05/22/nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
https://www.brighteon.com/59bac88d-691e-4ea1-94dc-06a2ede16165

Scott Kesterson – Christian Critical Thinker – Vaccine is Satanic
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bardsfm/id1526915967
Keywords
jesus christtribulationmark of the beastend timeslast daystrumpetsmicrochipsealsbiblical prophecynoah ark
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