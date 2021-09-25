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Dr Vladimir Zelenko takes a big risk by telling it all. He risks his very life for saying the things he is saying.
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1175 views • September 25, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a BIG RISK by telling all!
The document is in English: Download!!! An incredible network analysis: https://clubderklarenworte.de/....wp-content/uploads/2 - Network analysis - A German guy has created an incredible document of the complex connections of the corona financing etc. 169 pages.
Dr Vladimir Zelenko takes a big risk by telling it all. He risks his very life for saying the things he is saying. Stop World Control - September 22, 2021.
Download the VACCINE DEATH REPORT here:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/deaths - Coming soon.
See more: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video: https://rumble.com/vmt0en-dr.-....vladimir-zelenko-tak
Comments disabled due to the massive invasion of an inordinate amount of sexbots in addition to the regular ones (7:1). I can't delete them fast enough.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a BIG RISK by telling all, Stop World Control, September 22 2021.
The document is in English: Download!!! An incredible network analysis: https://clubderklarenworte.de/....wp-content/uploads/2 - Network analysis - A German guy has created an incredible document of the complex connections of the corona financing etc. 169 pages.
Dr Vladimir Zelenko takes a big risk by telling it all. He risks his very life for saying the things he is saying. Stop World Control - September 22, 2021.
Download the VACCINE DEATH REPORT here:
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/deaths - Coming soon.
See more: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video: https://rumble.com/vmt0en-dr.-....vladimir-zelenko-tak
Comments disabled due to the massive invasion of an inordinate amount of sexbots in addition to the regular ones (7:1). I can't delete them fast enough.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko takes a BIG RISK by telling all, Stop World Control, September 22 2021.
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