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PSEC - 2021 - Obtaining A Wood Burning Furnace In The Covaids Reich | 432hz [hd 720p]
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31 views • November 24, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Obtaining A Wood Burning Furnace In The Covaids Reich" -- we finally have our wood burning furnace! Though getting it here provided us with an unexpected sudden adventure!
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, Connie Pfursich, CC / Fair Use: RedHeat, Tyler Fischer, Misc
Hashtags: #furnace #moving #transportation #sustainability #offgrid
Metatags Space Separated: furnace moving transportation sustainability offgrid
Metatags Comma Separated: furnace, moving, transportation, sustainability, offgrid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMv7W7QDg9sg/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1310159357496791044?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Obtaining-A-Wood-Burning-Furnace-In-The-Covaids-Reich---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=FY3GgL8w7rjHXkQrYuAuJRjDoNefjt6b
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpq3ut-psec-2021-obtaining-a-wood-burning-furnace-in-the-covaids-reich-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/1oQE2Z5
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2b3ae6e7-54a2-4c63-bd74-e51ca356b916
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8dJz8vCJu4bij6S
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=827575346f8f250b743090010db84079fed1d580d9cf59317f307763aba014de&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/555/psec-2021-obtaining-a-wood-burning-furnace-in-the-covaids-reich-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58232_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Walter Kelso, Connie Pfursich, CC / Fair Use: RedHeat, Tyler Fischer, Misc
Hashtags: #furnace #moving #transportation #sustainability #offgrid
Metatags Space Separated: furnace moving transportation sustainability offgrid
Metatags Comma Separated: furnace, moving, transportation, sustainability, offgrid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMv7W7QDg9sg/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1310159357496791044?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Obtaining-A-Wood-Burning-Furnace-In-The-Covaids-Reich---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=FY3GgL8w7rjHXkQrYuAuJRjDoNefjt6b
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpq3ut-psec-2021-obtaining-a-wood-burning-furnace-in-the-covaids-reich-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/1oQE2Z5
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2b3ae6e7-54a2-4c63-bd74-e51ca356b916
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/8dJz8vCJu4bij6S
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=827575346f8f250b743090010db84079fed1d580d9cf59317f307763aba014de&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/555/psec-2021-obtaining-a-wood-burning-furnace-in-the-covaids-reich-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58232_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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