Radiation Dehuman Agenda And Other Experiments

What does it mean to be human? To be human is to have human insight and understanding with compassion. When those with narcissistic and or antisocial personality disorder are put in positions to make decisions within governmental, monarchical and international entities, within "scientific", "medical" (medical doctor, psychiatric doctor, etcetera), "educational" establishments, to plan, fund and act out murder/torture "experiments": radioactive, technological, deadly, dangerous - it's not good. Those individuals are not "human". They want others to be like them - no real human insight and understanding WITH COMPASSION but also UNDERSTANDING THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RIGHT AND WRONG. If you are left alone, unprovoked you would "judge" them and understandably so.We are in a battle between good and evil. Which side do you wish to be the side you're on?Coronavirus - What To DoBy the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon on. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person consolidate videos within a playlist. I am not a fan of brighteon.