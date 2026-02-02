Huckabee using learned Propaganda Tool? - Every enemy of Israel is an enemy of the US - Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every enemy of Israel is an enemy of the US — Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee - clip 2
Clip 1, 'TOOL', was the video just prior to this of him describing how he learned to use the "Propaganda Tool" in school... how to use 'Propaganda as a Tool'. Link or go to my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/33e5d164-bdac-4685-a705-fc79d6921f31