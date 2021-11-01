003e Cooking with EK – Crockpot carrot, onion, kale stems soup. MVI_8858

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Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/61d5cb20-6c21-4fd4-8a59-e5cc77ecf221
Part 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/824a15bf-e70c-4925-b2ad-73f085524a7f
Part 4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7c23c859-8222-4727-a7fe-c7af1481937a
Part 5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2a4aa924-57ec-4556-a72d-39b2c8fc9ca9
Millions have been waiting for over 2 months for my latest crockpot cooking adventure! Bliss out!