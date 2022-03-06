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199) Forte absorção de luz ultravioleta no grafeno
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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13 views • March 06, 2022
Créditos para ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/UV.html
La Quinta Columna on strong light absorption in graphene: https://rumble.com/vwgsyl-la-quinta-columna-on-strong-light-absorption-in-graphene.html

La Quinta Columna comenta o estudo recente sobre a capacidade de absorção da luz ultravioleta do grafeno. A propriedade deste nanomaterial já era conhecida ao usar-se uma luz negra (UVA) para iluminar vasos sanguíneos nos braços e mãos.

February 23, 2022 | Researchers discover abnormally strong light absorption in graphene: https://phys.org/news/2022-02-abnormally-strong-absorption-graphene.html

Researchers detect abnormally strong absorption of light in magnetized graphene: https://www.graphene-info.com/researchers-detect-abnormally-strong-absorption-light-magnetized-graphene

07 February 2022 | Cyclotron resonance overtones and near-field magnetoabsorption via terahertz Bernstein modes in graphene: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41567-021-01494-8

2020 | Anomalous redshift of graphene absorption induced by plasmon-cavity competition: https://opg.optica.org/oe/fulltext.cfm?uri=oe-28-25-38410&;id=444220

February 02, 2019 | C Ultra-High Efficiency and Broad Band Operation of Infrared Metasurface Anomalous Reflector based on Graphene Plasmonics: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-37562-y.pdf?proof=t%29.

September 2018 | Anomalous light absorption by a monolayer graphene-water complex: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/327771062_Anomalous_light_absorption_by_a_monolayer_graphene-water_complex

Febraury 23, 2018 | Reduced graphene oxide (rGO) based wideband optical sensor and the role of Temperature, Defect States and Quantum Efficiency: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-21686-2.pdf?origin=ppub

Recordar:
57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica: https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
luzgrafenoultravioletaplasmonicoabsorcaosupercondutividaderessonancia
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