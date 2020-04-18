© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWO nightmare - Where did the Flue go? Mark of the Beast Surveillance and Tracking !
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • April 18, 2020
The New World Order One World Government forming before us!
NWO Plandemic: What is NWO: Sellect 100 on the pull down: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101
Also:
UK admits Plandemic is not a Plandemic: Public Health England for the official GOV.UK website says “as of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK”, after it was initially classified as such in January.
https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Fauci admits Plandemic is not a Plandemic: WOW! Dr. Fauci in New England Journal of Medicine Concedes the Coronavirus Mortality Rate May Be Much Closer to a Very Bad Flu: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/wow-dr-fauci-in-new-england-journal-of-medicine-concedes-the-coronavirus-mortality-rate-may-be-much-closer-to-a-very-bad-flu/
So what do we now know:
The British Government and Bill Gates EXPOSED:
https://www.brighteon.com/92d6f8c6-42c9-4b54-90ee-7396d0625a46
https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Very important information explaining the Corrupt relationship between the Gates Foundation and.... EVERYONE!!!
Did you know Bill Gates Owns British Chief Medical officer Chris Witty - Bought for $40,000,000!!!!!
Did you know Bill Gates is funding (£185,000,000 to date) the ‘Imperial College London’ - the Corrupt institution in charge of the Lockdown rules and restrictions In the uk due to their Faulty lying modelling system??
Watch this video and share it like wildfire.
https://www.brighteon.com/92d6f8c6-42c9-4b54-90ee-7396d0625a46
https://needtoknow.news/2020/04/who-leader-suggests-removing-infected-family-members-from-homes/
NWO Plandemic: What is NWO: Sellect 100 on the pull down: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101
Also:
UK admits Plandemic is not a Plandemic: Public Health England for the official GOV.UK website says “as of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK”, after it was initially classified as such in January.
https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Fauci admits Plandemic is not a Plandemic: WOW! Dr. Fauci in New England Journal of Medicine Concedes the Coronavirus Mortality Rate May Be Much Closer to a Very Bad Flu: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/wow-dr-fauci-in-new-england-journal-of-medicine-concedes-the-coronavirus-mortality-rate-may-be-much-closer-to-a-very-bad-flu/
So what do we now know:
The British Government and Bill Gates EXPOSED:
https://www.brighteon.com/92d6f8c6-42c9-4b54-90ee-7396d0625a46
https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Very important information explaining the Corrupt relationship between the Gates Foundation and.... EVERYONE!!!
Did you know Bill Gates Owns British Chief Medical officer Chris Witty - Bought for $40,000,000!!!!!
Did you know Bill Gates is funding (£185,000,000 to date) the ‘Imperial College London’ - the Corrupt institution in charge of the Lockdown rules and restrictions In the uk due to their Faulty lying modelling system??
Watch this video and share it like wildfire.
https://www.brighteon.com/92d6f8c6-42c9-4b54-90ee-7396d0625a46
https://needtoknow.news/2020/04/who-leader-suggests-removing-infected-family-members-from-homes/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.