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The British Government and Bill Gates EXPOSED
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176 views • April 17, 2020
The British Government and Bill Gates EXPOSED: https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Very important information explaining the Corrupt relationship between the Gates Foundation and.... EVERYONE!!!
Did you know Bill Gates Owns British Chief Medical officer Chris Witty - Bought for $40,000,000!!!!!
Did you know Bill Gates is funding (£185,000,000 to date) the ‘Imperial College London’ - the Corrupt institution in charge of the Lockdown rules and restrictions In the uk due to their Faulty lying modelling system??
Watch this video and share it like wildfire.
#Plandemic #ID2020 #Event201 #NWO #VaccineAgenda #BillGates #ShillGates #VaccinesExposed #TheTruthAboutVaccines #DepopulationAgenda
Original Source: https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Rockefeller Foundation PLandemic Source
https://conspiracyanalyst.org/2014/10/27/2010-rockefeller-foundation-document-envisions-pandemic-police-state-scenario/
Related:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/02/breaking-q-is-for-the-queens-qinetiq-coronavirus-patent-unravelling-the-talmudic-global-fascist-conspiracy-who-is-behind-the-corona-virus-patent-connections-between-rothschilds-crow-8732.html
[Is W.H.O. Director Tedros a TERRORIST? Global Ties to Gates, Clinton Fdn, Fauci, China & Genocide ~~ see article here: https://wp.me/p2X3AR-Eyt - Follow TLB on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/thetlbproject]
Corbit Report on the Fake Plandemic Numbers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB00mLArYBQ&feature=youtu.be
Very important information explaining the Corrupt relationship between the Gates Foundation and.... EVERYONE!!!
Did you know Bill Gates Owns British Chief Medical officer Chris Witty - Bought for $40,000,000!!!!!
Did you know Bill Gates is funding (£185,000,000 to date) the ‘Imperial College London’ - the Corrupt institution in charge of the Lockdown rules and restrictions In the uk due to their Faulty lying modelling system??
Watch this video and share it like wildfire.
#Plandemic #ID2020 #Event201 #NWO #VaccineAgenda #BillGates #ShillGates #VaccinesExposed #TheTruthAboutVaccines #DepopulationAgenda
Original Source: https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157939905746224/
Rockefeller Foundation PLandemic Source
https://conspiracyanalyst.org/2014/10/27/2010-rockefeller-foundation-document-envisions-pandemic-police-state-scenario/
Related:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/02/breaking-q-is-for-the-queens-qinetiq-coronavirus-patent-unravelling-the-talmudic-global-fascist-conspiracy-who-is-behind-the-corona-virus-patent-connections-between-rothschilds-crow-8732.html
[Is W.H.O. Director Tedros a TERRORIST? Global Ties to Gates, Clinton Fdn, Fauci, China & Genocide ~~ see article here: https://wp.me/p2X3AR-Eyt - Follow TLB on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/thetlbproject]
Corbit Report on the Fake Plandemic Numbers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB00mLArYBQ&feature=youtu.be
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