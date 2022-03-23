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ΘΑΥΜΑΣΤΕ ΗΘΟΣ! «Καλλιόπη Σουφλή: Βρες καμιά π….. να ξελαμπικάρεις» ΜΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΝΕΙ EMAIL ΕΝΩ ΑΠΕΙΛΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΕ ΑΓΩΓΗ. ΣΤΟΝ ΕΑΥΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΝΟΕΙ;
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ΘΑΥΜΑΣΤΕ ΗΘΟΣ! «Καλλιόπη Σουφλή: Βρες καμιά π..... να ξελαμπικάρεις» ΜΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΝΕΙ EMAIL ΕΝΩ ΑΠΕΙΛΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΤΗΣ https://attikanea.info/φόβος-ο-αφέντης-της-ζωής-μας/#comment-70519 ΜΕ ΑΓΩΓΗ. ΣΤΟΝ ΕΑΥΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΝΝΟΕΙ; https://ugetube.com/watch/FBuizkdsfq6LwAr , https://rumble.com/vy7eu3-attikanea.info-have-mad-antichrist-hate.html .
ΓΙΑΤΙ Ο ΘΕΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΑ ΑΘΩΑ ΒΡΕΦΗ ΠΟΥ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΟΛΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΡΩΤΑΕΙ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑ Η δημοσιογράφος κυρία Καλλιόπη Σουφλή απαντώντας με σχόλιό της σε σχόλιο αναγνώστη της Ιστοσελίδας της https://rumble.com/vy5mhx-christ-save-all-us.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ). "Η Ιστσελιδα της κυρίας Σουφλή https://attikanea.info/φόβος-ο-αφέντης-της-ζωής-μας " ... https://www.brighteon.com/de0a93c6-db8d-409e-905f-f57e4a6b1e3f , https://ugetube.com/watch/MEX223eSLZR4H1m . https://freevolition.substack.com/p/--421 .
ΓΙΑΤΙ Ο ΘΕΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΑ ΑΘΩΑ ΒΡΕΦΗ ΠΟΥ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΟΛΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΡΩΤΑΕΙ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑ Η δημοσιογράφος κυρία Καλλιόπη Σουφλή απαντώντας με σχόλιό της σε σχόλιο αναγνώστη της Ιστοσελίδας της https://rumble.com/vy5mhx-christ-save-all-us.html (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ). "Η Ιστσελιδα της κυρίας Σουφλή https://attikanea.info/φόβος-ο-αφέντης-της-ζωής-μας " ... https://www.brighteon.com/de0a93c6-db8d-409e-905f-f57e4a6b1e3f , https://ugetube.com/watch/MEX223eSLZR4H1m . https://freevolition.substack.com/p/--421 .
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