© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 2328b - Durham! Sometimes You Must Walk Through The Darkness Before You See The Light
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • November 15, 2020
Ep. 2328b - Durham! Sometimes You Must Walk Through The Darkness Before You See The Light. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/28e60b14-0a6e-4008-ac98-e47fde795c11 The Patriots are now ready to shift everything in their favor. Fraud propaganda is losing steam, people are not buying what the MSM[DS] are selling. Fact, Truth and Transparency are the only way forward. All the pieces are being put into place, the [DS] doesn't understand what is happening, Durham is coming, the storm is coming. Sometimes you must walk through the darkness before you see the light. Published On Nov 13, 2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.