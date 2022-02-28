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NATIONAL BUFFOON’S EUROPEAN VACATION Watch Behar Worry War in Ukraine May Ruin Her Vacation Plans
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90 views • February 28, 2022
Another awful view.
While discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloody war that broke out as a result, The View’s Joy Behar took a moment to reflect on how this may ruin her future vacation plans.
“What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.
Then, Behar popped in with this gem.
“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there…[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic — and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz asked an important question on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Liz_Wheeler/status/1496987947870171138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496994782551240741%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhannity.com%2Fmedia-room%2Fnational-buffoons-european-vacation-watch-behar-worry-war-in-ukraine-may-ruin-her-vacation-plans%2F
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https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption
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Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
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While discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloody war that broke out as a result, The View’s Joy Behar took a moment to reflect on how this may ruin her future vacation plans.
“What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.
Then, Behar popped in with this gem.
“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there…[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic — and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz asked an important question on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Liz_Wheeler/status/1496987947870171138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496994782551240741%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhannity.com%2Fmedia-room%2Fnational-buffoons-european-vacation-watch-behar-worry-war-in-ukraine-may-ruin-her-vacation-plans%2F
Please select the link below to request a Religious Exemption letter.
https://www.jdfarag.org/exemption
Crisis in America: Deaths Up 40% Among Those Aged 18-64 Based on Life Insurance Claims for 2021 After COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Outs
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/crisis-in-america-deaths-up-40-among-those-aged-18-64-based-on-life-insurance-claims-for-2021-after-covid-19-vaccine-roll-outs/
Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don't stop viral transmission
https://www.rebelnews.com/bill_gates_admits_covid_19_vaccines_dont_stop_viral_transmission
VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
https://openvaers.com/
VigiAccess
http://vigiaccess.org/
Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_for_Molecular_Pathology_v._Myriad_Genetics,_Inc.#Decision_of_the_District_Court
Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e
operation lockstep
https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be
The Secret of The 33 Degree Freemason | Manly P. Hall Lecture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsA-cBOV8ek
Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4
EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a
Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08
Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3
Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0
WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a
UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6
Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b
A STORM OF COLOR Time Lapse - Isolated Supercell, tornado, rainbow and lightning storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYubHpEMTPM
Top 10 Unreal Cloud Formations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLWS19ypNy8
Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/
A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE
Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219
Alarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent Enhancement
Henning Kemner
God Bless You
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