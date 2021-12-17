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159) 5G e Pandemia - resumo das descobertas
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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91 views • December 17, 2021
Resumo em vídeo da NANOTECNOLOGIA identificada em vacinas "covid". A sua composição, a matéria-prima utilizada, os mecanismos de auto-montagem, os efeitos secundários e a finalidade final da operação.

Créditos a LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ | Dez 17, 2021 | NANOTECNOLOGÍA IDENTIFICADA EN VACUNAS - COMPOSICIÓN Y OBJETIVO - PROYECTO HUMAN 2.0: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NANOTECNOLOG%C3%8DAENVACUNAS-COMPOSICI%C3%93NYPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL-PROYECTOHUMAN2.0:8

161) CORONA: sistema de coordenação e roteamento para nano-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/06e20741-bb47-41b1-9569-02ea0a9435a7
2015 | CORONA: sistema de Coordenação e Roteamento para Nano-redes | CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/CORONA%3A-A-Coordinate-and-Routing-system-for-Tsioliaridou-Liaskos/1c6936f4a32d53d76eb3689c5754742f8df26a52
PDF: https://projects.ics.forth.gr/_publications/CORONA2015.pdf | http://users.ics.forth.gr/~cliaskos/files/cnf/NANOCOM15.pdf

Ver os vídeos numerados anteriores a este, onde estão mais detalhes e os estudos referidos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7b82347e-0120-4e27-8379-2faff9e38803?index=4
Plano confessado: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0beb1206-8932-4e27-acd9-6744f6650663?index=1

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
5gvaxpandemiagenocidiografenotranshumanismoinjeccaoescravizacao
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