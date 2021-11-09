© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
221) CLARIFICATION – Stew Peters with Dr. Ariyana Love: Vaxx hydra, rapid human cloning
Follow
0
Share
Report
569 views • November 09, 2021
See extended presentation:
The FLOE Show 10: (THIS IS A WORLD EXCLUSIVE) Hydra Vulgaris is an operating system in a human clone experiment to breed new hubrid species: https://www.brighteon.com/5dc5614c-875a-41ff-8f1e-cc9a7cb0aea8
Transcript - Stew Peters with Dr. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra rapid human cloning: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/transcript_-_stew_peters_with_dr._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_rapid_human_cloning.pdf
Traduction: Stew Peters avec Dr Ariyana Love - L'hydre dans le vaxxin - le clonage humain rapide : https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_avec_dr_ariyana_love_-_lhydre_dans_le_vaxxin_-_le_clonage_humain_rapide_-_corrige%CC%81.pdf
Übersetzung: Stew Peters im Gespräch mit Dr. Ariyana Love- Hydra vulgaris in den Impfstoffen sollen genetische Veränderungen im Menschen bewirken: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_im_gespra%CC%88ch_mit_dr._ariyana_love-_hydra_vulgaris_in_den_impfstoffen_sollen_genetische_vera%CC%88nderungen_im_menschen_bewirken_.pdf
Traducción: Stew Peters con la Dra. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra, clonación humana rápida: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_con_la_dra._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_clonacio%CC%81n_humana_ra%CC%81pida_.pdf
More information:
Hydra vulgaris a living parasite inside the Moderna vaccine: https://oppressed.news/2021/10/news/coronavirus/hydra-vulgaris-a-living-parasite-inside-the-moderna-vaccine/ - Hydra vulgaris is non senescent/does not age, thus useful in self perpetuation. It has 6071 genes in common with humans. This commonality enables technologies that can blend human and animal/transhumanism. Experts have come back with potential candidates for its identification, either Hydra vulgaris or Polypodium hydriforme, both of which are members of the Cnidaria phylum and are the distant freshwater cousins of corals and jellyfish, several species of which have dynamic characteristics of interest to Big Pharma.
Here it is called the hydra linnaeus which is the SYNTHETIC version of the hydra vulgaris.This video is very interesting.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-true-hydra-linnaeus-found-in-the-covid-jab-what-it-is-and-what-it-039-s-designed-to-do_bryhXXbwrdiGWWg.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
The FLOE Show 10: (THIS IS A WORLD EXCLUSIVE) Hydra Vulgaris is an operating system in a human clone experiment to breed new hubrid species: https://www.brighteon.com/5dc5614c-875a-41ff-8f1e-cc9a7cb0aea8
Transcript - Stew Peters with Dr. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra rapid human cloning: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/transcript_-_stew_peters_with_dr._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_rapid_human_cloning.pdf
Traduction: Stew Peters avec Dr Ariyana Love - L'hydre dans le vaxxin - le clonage humain rapide : https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_avec_dr_ariyana_love_-_lhydre_dans_le_vaxxin_-_le_clonage_humain_rapide_-_corrige%CC%81.pdf
Übersetzung: Stew Peters im Gespräch mit Dr. Ariyana Love- Hydra vulgaris in den Impfstoffen sollen genetische Veränderungen im Menschen bewirken: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_im_gespra%CC%88ch_mit_dr._ariyana_love-_hydra_vulgaris_in_den_impfstoffen_sollen_genetische_vera%CC%88nderungen_im_menschen_bewirken_.pdf
Traducción: Stew Peters con la Dra. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra, clonación humana rápida: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_con_la_dra._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_clonacio%CC%81n_humana_ra%CC%81pida_.pdf
More information:
Hydra vulgaris a living parasite inside the Moderna vaccine: https://oppressed.news/2021/10/news/coronavirus/hydra-vulgaris-a-living-parasite-inside-the-moderna-vaccine/ - Hydra vulgaris is non senescent/does not age, thus useful in self perpetuation. It has 6071 genes in common with humans. This commonality enables technologies that can blend human and animal/transhumanism. Experts have come back with potential candidates for its identification, either Hydra vulgaris or Polypodium hydriforme, both of which are members of the Cnidaria phylum and are the distant freshwater cousins of corals and jellyfish, several species of which have dynamic characteristics of interest to Big Pharma.
Here it is called the hydra linnaeus which is the SYNTHETIC version of the hydra vulgaris.This video is very interesting.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-true-hydra-linnaeus-found-in-the-covid-jab-what-it-is-and-what-it-039-s-designed-to-do_bryhXXbwrdiGWWg.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.