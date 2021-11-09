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221) CLARIFICATION – Stew Peters with Dr. Ariyana Love: Vaxx hydra, rapid human cloning
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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569 views • November 09, 2021
See extended presentation:
The FLOE Show 10: (THIS IS A WORLD EXCLUSIVE) Hydra Vulgaris is an operating system in a human clone experiment to breed new hubrid species: https://www.brighteon.com/5dc5614c-875a-41ff-8f1e-cc9a7cb0aea8

Transcript - Stew Peters with Dr. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra rapid human cloning: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/transcript_-_stew_peters_with_dr._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_rapid_human_cloning.pdf
Traduction: Stew Peters avec Dr Ariyana Love - L'hydre dans le vaxxin - le clonage humain rapide : https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_avec_dr_ariyana_love_-_lhydre_dans_le_vaxxin_-_le_clonage_humain_rapide_-_corrige%CC%81.pdf
Übersetzung: Stew Peters im Gespräch mit Dr. Ariyana Love- Hydra vulgaris in den Impfstoffen sollen genetische Veränderungen im Menschen bewirken: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_im_gespra%CC%88ch_mit_dr._ariyana_love-_hydra_vulgaris_in_den_impfstoffen_sollen_genetische_vera%CC%88nderungen_im_menschen_bewirken_.pdf
Traducción: Stew Peters con la Dra. Ariyana Love- Vaxx hydra, clonación humana rápida: https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/stew_peters_con_la_dra._ariyana_love-_vaxx_hydra_clonacio%CC%81n_humana_ra%CC%81pida_.pdf

More information:
Hydra vulgaris a living parasite inside the Moderna vaccine: https://oppressed.news/2021/10/news/coronavirus/hydra-vulgaris-a-living-parasite-inside-the-moderna-vaccine/ - Hydra vulgaris is non senescent/does not age, thus useful in self perpetuation. It has 6071 genes in common with humans. This commonality enables technologies that can blend human and animal/transhumanism. Experts have come back with potential candidates for its identification, either Hydra vulgaris or Polypodium hydriforme, both of which are members of the Cnidaria phylum and are the distant freshwater cousins of corals and jellyfish, several species of which have dynamic characteristics of interest to Big Pharma.

Here it is called the hydra linnaeus which is the SYNTHETIC version of the hydra vulgaris.This video is very interesting.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-true-hydra-linnaeus-found-in-the-covid-jab-what-it-is-and-what-it-039-s-designed-to-do_bryhXXbwrdiGWWg.html



My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
Keywords
cloningvaxhydrastew petersariyana love
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