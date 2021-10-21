© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FLOE Show 10 – (THIS IS A WORLD EXCLUSIVE) Hydra Vulgaris is an operating system in a human clone experiment to breed new hubrid species
Follow
2
Share
Report
617 views • October 21, 2021
The For Life on Earth Show live every Wed. at 9 pm GMT: www.forlifeonearth.life
SUSAN ASHLEY: Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
JOLIE DIANE, environmental protection & public health & safety
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former UN staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth. My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator.
DR. ARIYANA LOVE, naturopathic practictioner
Telegram: https://t.me/DrAriyanaLove
Blog: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/
Website: https://metanutrients.com/
Email: [email protected]
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, Author / Artist / Internet Host
www.rachaellmcintosh.com
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
Dr. Love's sources:
Hydra Vulgaris carries the RNA trigger to code your cells, leading to gene silencing in live cells --- link: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsami.9b04482#
GMO Hydra lines are carrying a particular transgene. Hydra gets integrated with the transgene, into one of the epithelial cell lineages of humans (stem cell lineages cell signaling). --- link: http://www.bosch.zoologie.uni-kiel.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Klimovich_et_al-2019-Nature_Protocols.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22039605/
DARPA funded the development of protein-to-genomic sequence alignments using mRNA technologies, including nanotech, for cross-species proteins and protein-to-genome alignment: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK169439/#!po=45.7983
Gene coding RNA research with Hydra Vulgaris was funded partly by DARPA: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/mapping-cells-immortal-regenerating-hydra
Hydra is a transgenic vector:
http://transgenic-hydra.org/
Inducible gain- and loss-of-function approaches, as well as in vivo tracing of individual cells… Hydra polyps carrying transgenic cells reveal functional properties of the ancestral circuitry controlling animal/human development: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41596-019-0173-3?proof=t
Proteins to regulate gene expression… DNA-binding. Dowregulating and upregulating of genes… embryos leads to similar developmental alterations…. Hydra binds genes of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway.. evolution of different cell types, body patterning and morphogenesis… hybrid genome assembly…
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-019-0680-3
Luciferase is infused, coded for targeted genes via a computer, then mapped onto the human through the public Galaxy server to perform differential expression analysis. Then target protein squences are coded for up- or downregulated targets.
Hydra genome assembly… Nano DNA kit called Illumina. Creating artificial genome sequences and merging genomes of different species.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6338789/
The Hydra is instrumental in encoding the sp5,a gene on chromosome 2q31.1 that encodes a protein which binds to the GC-box promoter elements, thought to play a role in co-ordinating the intricate changes in transcription which occur in the developing embryo. Wnt-3is a protein that in humansis encoded by the WNT3gene. These proteins have been implicated in oncogenesis and in several developmental processes, including regulation of cell Fate and patterning during embryogenesis…
https://genome.ucsc.edu/cgi-bin/hgGene?db=hg38&;hgg_gene=ENST00000225512.6&hgg_type=knownGene\
Hydra Vulgaris is being used to clone and hybridize humans and for tracking purposes. https://stateofthenation.co/?p=88433
Production of GFP and Luciferase-Expressing Reporter Macrophages for In Vivo Bioluminescence Imaging ---The study was used to collect a large database for comparative analyses of major signaling pathways and transcriptions factors between cnidaria and bilateria. Induced gene silencing using the transgenic Hydras in the embryonic cells (sperm and eggs), the interstitial cells (testes) and nerve cells. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29858786/
Luciferase and green fluorescent protein reporter genes as tools to determine protein abundance and intracellular dynamics… signaling processes https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20734269/
Homoplastic transplantation of Hydra’s (induced Hydranth) in humans using “implants”. The Hydra is assimilated into its host. Pedal disk is not assimilated (medical device). Uptake and distribution. They got it to where there is no gradient of induction potency. https://journals.biologists.com/jeb/article/21/3-4/147/9456/Studies-on-the-Organizer-Problem-in-Pelmatohydra
SUSAN ASHLEY: Website: www.lovelightandtruth.com
JOLIE DIANE, environmental protection & public health & safety
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former UN staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth. My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator.
DR. ARIYANA LOVE, naturopathic practictioner
Telegram: https://t.me/DrAriyanaLove
Blog: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/
Website: https://metanutrients.com/
Email: [email protected]
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, Author / Artist / Internet Host
www.rachaellmcintosh.com
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
Dr. Love's sources:
Hydra Vulgaris carries the RNA trigger to code your cells, leading to gene silencing in live cells --- link: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsami.9b04482#
GMO Hydra lines are carrying a particular transgene. Hydra gets integrated with the transgene, into one of the epithelial cell lineages of humans (stem cell lineages cell signaling). --- link: http://www.bosch.zoologie.uni-kiel.de/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Klimovich_et_al-2019-Nature_Protocols.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22039605/
DARPA funded the development of protein-to-genomic sequence alignments using mRNA technologies, including nanotech, for cross-species proteins and protein-to-genome alignment: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK169439/#!po=45.7983
Gene coding RNA research with Hydra Vulgaris was funded partly by DARPA: https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/mapping-cells-immortal-regenerating-hydra
Hydra is a transgenic vector:
http://transgenic-hydra.org/
Inducible gain- and loss-of-function approaches, as well as in vivo tracing of individual cells… Hydra polyps carrying transgenic cells reveal functional properties of the ancestral circuitry controlling animal/human development: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41596-019-0173-3?proof=t
Proteins to regulate gene expression… DNA-binding. Dowregulating and upregulating of genes… embryos leads to similar developmental alterations…. Hydra binds genes of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway.. evolution of different cell types, body patterning and morphogenesis… hybrid genome assembly…
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-019-0680-3
Luciferase is infused, coded for targeted genes via a computer, then mapped onto the human through the public Galaxy server to perform differential expression analysis. Then target protein squences are coded for up- or downregulated targets.
Hydra genome assembly… Nano DNA kit called Illumina. Creating artificial genome sequences and merging genomes of different species.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6338789/
The Hydra is instrumental in encoding the sp5,a gene on chromosome 2q31.1 that encodes a protein which binds to the GC-box promoter elements, thought to play a role in co-ordinating the intricate changes in transcription which occur in the developing embryo. Wnt-3is a protein that in humansis encoded by the WNT3gene. These proteins have been implicated in oncogenesis and in several developmental processes, including regulation of cell Fate and patterning during embryogenesis…
https://genome.ucsc.edu/cgi-bin/hgGene?db=hg38&;hgg_gene=ENST00000225512.6&hgg_type=knownGene\
Hydra Vulgaris is being used to clone and hybridize humans and for tracking purposes. https://stateofthenation.co/?p=88433
Production of GFP and Luciferase-Expressing Reporter Macrophages for In Vivo Bioluminescence Imaging ---The study was used to collect a large database for comparative analyses of major signaling pathways and transcriptions factors between cnidaria and bilateria. Induced gene silencing using the transgenic Hydras in the embryonic cells (sperm and eggs), the interstitial cells (testes) and nerve cells. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29858786/
Luciferase and green fluorescent protein reporter genes as tools to determine protein abundance and intracellular dynamics… signaling processes https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20734269/
Homoplastic transplantation of Hydra’s (induced Hydranth) in humans using “implants”. The Hydra is assimilated into its host. Pedal disk is not assimilated (medical device). Uptake and distribution. They got it to where there is no gradient of induction potency. https://journals.biologists.com/jeb/article/21/3-4/147/9456/Studies-on-the-Organizer-Problem-in-Pelmatohydra
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.