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MEDICAL INDUSTRY AN AUTHORIZED LICENSE TO KILL - DR JENNIFER DANIELS WITH SOFIA SMALLSTORM
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325 views • April 20, 2022
Medical Industry an Authorized License to Kill - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Sofia Smallstorm on Smallstorm Podcast (05.13.16)
Dr. Jennifer Daniels is an endless source of information when it comes to demythologizing "modern medicine." A highly trained MD (University of Pennsylvania) who also got an MBA (at the same time), her personal story is astonishing, but it is one of thankful separation from the world she once belonged to in which she made the mistake of truly helping her patients regain their health. In this interview, she explains medicine's "authorized license to kill," proven by the terms lethal dose and death rate as they relate to prescription drugs and medical practice. Listeners were very interested in her last show here (https://www.brighteon.com/3bd47e67-4d3a-4983-88b3-d65d35e6b37f), about dying cells and turpentine; many asked for another, and she has obliged. Enjoy, learn and benefit!
Dr. Jennifer Daniels is an endless source of information when it comes to demythologizing "modern medicine." A highly trained MD (University of Pennsylvania) who also got an MBA (at the same time), her personal story is astonishing, but it is one of thankful separation from the world she once belonged to in which she made the mistake of truly helping her patients regain their health. In this interview, she explains medicine's "authorized license to kill," proven by the terms lethal dose and death rate as they relate to prescription drugs and medical practice. Listeners were very interested in her last show here (https://www.brighteon.com/3bd47e67-4d3a-4983-88b3-d65d35e6b37f), about dying cells and turpentine; many asked for another, and she has obliged. Enjoy, learn and benefit!
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