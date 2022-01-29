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The Candida Cleaner - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Sofia Smallstorm on Smallstorm Podcast (11.09.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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284 views • January 29, 2022

In this interview, Dr. Jennifer Daniels explains her game-changing "Candida Cleaner" protocol, based on the age-old but little known (to us) use of turpentine as a whole-body therapy. Yes, pure gum spirits of turpentine, commonly used today as a high-grade solvent, was a health remedy known to American slaves and eastern Europeans for its ability to eradicate parasites and actually build health. Dr. Daniels stumbled on it as a family practitioner in Syracuse, NY; then she tried it herself and has never looked back. Her pdf, The Candida Cleaner, now available for free on her website, demystifies what is known as "candida overgrowth," which is actually the result of a body experiencing too many dying cells. Yeast (candida) is a fungus that feeds on our dead cells; parasites (along with chemicals and radiation) are what kill our cells. Turpentine therapy chases out the parasites, which we in the "civilized" world are actually loaded with. Don't worry, I ask Dr. Daniels lots of questions about this parasite-cleansing process, which definitely takes some courage to begin. Also, gum spirits of turpentine come from the oleoresin of pine trees (see here for more); mineral spirits (also a solvent) are petroleum based. Jennifer Daniels can be reached for personal consultations at VitalityCapsules.com (now www.vitalitycycles.com); she has also authored books and given many interviews (which I highly recommend for more on her personal story!). I wanted to plumb the depths of candida and turpentine in this discussion, but I plan to have her back for more. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

https://aboutthesky.com/aboutthesky/podcasts/469-jennifer-daniels-11-9-2015 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

Repost permission from Dr Jennifer Daniels due to censorship. 

Keywords
cancersteroidsrecyclingmedical schoolmyceliuminflamationcandida overgrowthsofia smallstormapoptosiscell deathdr jennifer danielsturpentinecandida cleanercell repairremodelingovergrowthparsiteslicenced to killdying cellsaccelerated cell deathsmallstorm podcastthe candida cleanerasafetidaoleoresinsalad wash
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