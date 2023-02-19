The Misinformation Game

Can you spot the problems in all of today's cleverly "misleading" video presentations?

A full addressing of this clip's deeper hidden "misdirections" is expected to be available soon on the DVD version for those in our growing disc distribution circles.

Blessings to all who hunger to see and know these deeper things with us!

Yes, this is a very basic posting, but should our sub numbers begin to grow, perhaps we will post more of the deeper materials we have on disc, but for now, hard copies are bringing an amazingly larger recipient base as of late, with many people hungry for what they can't find on line.

