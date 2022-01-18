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I AM GOING TO TRUST MY NATURAL IMMUNITY! VACCINES ARE HARMFUL AND DON,T WORK! BUT YOU WERE NOT GIVEN A VACCINE IT WAS A GOF BIO WEAPON!
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31 views • January 18, 2022
I AM GOING TO TRUST MY NATURAL IMMUNITY!
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
DR REINER FUELLMICH LATEST UPDATES 19 01 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/
The Dr. Hotze Report - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Recap - 1.17.22 - https://www.brighteon.com/d9ec1577-50d4-46bf-ac69-561ec9667205
VACCINATED BLOOD CAN'T BE EXTRACTED - HIGHLY COAGULATED - JELLY BLOOD - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CjgyRNyEgpsW/
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
A FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF ABSOLUTE EVIL - WHY CAN'T THEY SEE? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw5HXAIXH0g2/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
DR REINER FUELLMICH LATEST UPDATES 19 01 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUpSbIOYm46Q/
The Dr. Hotze Report - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Recap - 1.17.22 - https://www.brighteon.com/d9ec1577-50d4-46bf-ac69-561ec9667205
VACCINATED BLOOD CAN'T BE EXTRACTED - HIGHLY COAGULATED - JELLY BLOOD - https://www.bitchute.com/video/CjgyRNyEgpsW/
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
A FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF ABSOLUTE EVIL - WHY CAN'T THEY SEE? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw5HXAIXH0g2/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
CONSPIRACY THEORY HUH! - https://www.brighteon.com/6c2d61d7-449d-44f2-beef-783c3dc5511a
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