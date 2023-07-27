RFK Jr: Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin

HCQ & IVM

* Bobby Kennedy: you don’t know about those studies because the press is not reporting them.

* Almost 100 controlled Ivermectin studies — and over 400 controlled Hydroxychloroquine studies — have shown significant improvements in ’rona patients.

* These compounds (and others like Quercetin & EGCg) function as Zinc ionophores; and knock out common viruses that use the same [RdRp] enzyme for replication.







Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)