Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin
channel image
Son of the Republic
504 Subscribers
255 views
Published 15 hours ago

HCQ & IVM

* Bobby Kennedy: you don’t know about those studies because the press is not reporting them.

* Almost 100 controlled Ivermectin studies — and over 400 controlled Hydroxychloroquine studies — have shown significant improvements in ’rona patients.

* These compounds (and others like Quercetin & EGCg) function as Zinc ionophores; and knock out common viruses that use the same [RdRp] enzyme for replication.



Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)

Keywords
immunitysean hannityantiviralrobert f kennedy jrrfk jranticancerbobby kennedyantiparasiticcoronavirusquercetincovidplandemichydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqearly treatmenttherapeuticprophylaxisegcgivmzinc ionophorerna-dependent rna polymeraserdrprna replicase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket