Dr. Zev Zelenko: "Doctor's Orders" Documentary

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Zinc Ionophores
* What if we’ve had the answer this whole time?
* Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is a Board Certified Family Physician.
* He was the first in America to innovate a successful treatment for Covid-19 in the pre-hospital setting called the Zelenko Protocol.
* President Trump credited Dr. Zelenko for his decision to take HCQ as prophylaxis.
* Dr. Zelenko has treated high-profile individuals such as President Bolsonaro, Rudy Giuliani and many others.
• WATCH: Doctor’s Orders (1 hr 8 min)