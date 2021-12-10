Dr. Zev Zelenko: "Doctor's Orders" Documentary

Zinc Ionophores

* What if we’ve had the answer this whole time?

* Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is a Board Certified Family Physician.

* He was the first in America to innovate a successful treatment for Covid-19 in the pre-hospital setting called the Zelenko Protocol.

* President Trump credited Dr. Zelenko for his decision to take HCQ as prophylaxis.

* Dr. Zelenko has treated high-profile individuals such as President Bolsonaro, Rudy Giuliani and many others.





• WATCH: Doctor’s Orders (1 hr 8 min)