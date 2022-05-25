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0525-2022--DO YOU EAT LESS FOOD WHEN YOU DRINK LIVING WATER?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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237 views • May 25, 2022
Lynn discusses the Plasma Energy Station—if you are drinking tap water you are drinking ‘dead water.’ Our Plasma Energy Station water is living water. Wouldn’t you want to use that for making baby formula? Would you rather make your coffee, tea, soup and recipes that call for water with dead water or living water? Find out what happened when Lynn and Dr. Paul went on a 10-day water fast. And be sure to take advantage of some special pricing!

What else can you do to maintain good health? See Lynn’s May 23rd video about therapies that have been removed from public information since the early 1900s. Learn how you can take care of yourself in the event of supply chain issues with medications and supplements! https://www.brighteon.com/d14145bf-784d-4f9d-a665-a5c8b7e2ad96

You can also find out about some great savings for you through midnight Pacific Time in May, 2022 by going to https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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energysavingsliving waterplasma energywater fastingbaby formuladead waterfree vialsthinking clearly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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