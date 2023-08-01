Ukrainian Mi-24 Helicopter Shot Down near Mikhailovka, Kherson Region

Ukrainian Mi-24 shot down near Mikhailovka, Kherson Region

Russian drone filmed the destruction of the Mi-24 attack helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region. The helicopter was shot down by Russian anti-aircraft gunners of the Dnipro grouping in the air over the western bank of the Dnieper River near the village of Mikhaylovka.

The incident reportedly took place on the morning of August 1. A pair of Ukrainian helicopters took off from the Dolgintsevo airfield located near the city of Krivyi Rih. They were aimed to strike at the Russian positions on the Zolotaya Balka — Mikhaylovka front with unguided missiles.

The operation was thwarted by the Russian military. Russian servicemen were informed of the upcoming attack in advance and they ambushed Ukrainian helicopters when they were flying over the Dnieper River. As a result, one of the helicopters was shot down. The second crew attempted to approach the crash site but the explosions forced them to retreat and leave the area. The crew of the first helicopter likely did not survive the attack.

This may have been one of about a dozen, Russian Mi-24 that Poland gave in July to Ukraine and written about in several articles on July 9, 2023. Here's my posted video with them on trailers on the road video taped.

