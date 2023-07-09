Poland has recently handed over about a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine according to The Wall Street Journal, citing their sources familiar with the matter.
According to WSJ (Wall Street Journal), the public announcement of the transfer of the helicopters from Poland was not made.
Large protest in Warsaw today against the current gov's pro Ukrainian politics. Poles are tired of the Anti Russian stance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.