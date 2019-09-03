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The Fred Leuchter report. (Education)
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40 views • September 03, 2019
(Education everyone must know)
(Free speech)
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine
Where did the 6 million die?
Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
The holocaust- They were not gas chambers.
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
6 Million Jews 1823 till 1936 NEWSPAPER
https://www.brighteon.com/ba15f32c-75c2-49a0-87d1-2c5a2a44e4cf
(Free speech)
(Jewish population in Germany 1938: 240,000)
JEWS INCREASE BY432,741 in 5 years by 1938.
Nearly 250,000 Jews have emigrated out of Germany into Palestine
Where did the 6 million die?
Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
(Banned in all countries) The holocaust exposed - documentary.
https://www.brighteon.com/93d55154-5074-40de-a692-63a798280ea6
The holocaust- They were not gas chambers.
https://www.brighteon.com/e31587b1-6a7f-4c16-9bad-763e85c9f2c3
6 Million Jews 1823 till 1936 NEWSPAPER
https://www.brighteon.com/ba15f32c-75c2-49a0-87d1-2c5a2a44e4cf
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