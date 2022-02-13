HEART DISEASE MYTHS (& AIDS Truth) - Dr Jennifer Daniels by Akiem El (02.02.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Tuesday with Dr. Jennifer Daniels
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/hindsight2020
(Re-post permission received Feb 8, 2021)
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
HIV - Aids: A Truth So Huge It Cannot Be Covered Up - https://www.brighteon.com/52597912-419e-4d94-854e-834389640040
HIV AIDS Epidemic Update - https://www.brighteon.com/18f29ae1-732f-4542-9830-1044f926a8cc