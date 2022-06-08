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PSEC - 2022 - Life Is A Prayer | 432hz [hd 720p]
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30 views • June 08, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Life Is A Prayer" -- a prayer is being who you are being, while doing what you are doing. Prayer is also about ritual, which is just a fancy word for repeating patterns. Who are you being? What have you been doing? What have your patterns been? Has the end result been what you'd rather have? Or maybe its time for some change in your life?
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use - Max Igan, Mattias Desmet, Bon Jovi
Hashtags: #prayer #manifesting #reality #society #authenticity
Metatags Space Separated: prayer manifesting reality society authenticity
Metatags Comma Separated: prayer, manifesting, reality, society, authenticity
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oT3Gpp5Ra7xZ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Life-Is-A-Prayer---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v17oqzo-psec-2022-life-is-a-prayer-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/SY1690L
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/26ca8bd0-cb6c-4dcc-9566-3f7fc7433748
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Gw4nxHldLn6si7y
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=6885663fb90abb95c9b502fb92e97e7be95aa3df9fa015761d80c90a1ae437e9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/88598_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use - Max Igan, Mattias Desmet, Bon Jovi
Hashtags: #prayer #manifesting #reality #society #authenticity
Metatags Space Separated: prayer manifesting reality society authenticity
Metatags Comma Separated: prayer, manifesting, reality, society, authenticity
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/oT3Gpp5Ra7xZ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Life-Is-A-Prayer---432hz--hd-720p-:6?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v17oqzo-psec-2022-life-is-a-prayer-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/SY1690L
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/26ca8bd0-cb6c-4dcc-9566-3f7fc7433748
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Gw4nxHldLn6si7y
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=6885663fb90abb95c9b502fb92e97e7be95aa3df9fa015761d80c90a1ae437e9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/88598_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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